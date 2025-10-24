COE quota to go up by 1.5% for November 2025 to January 2026 period

The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the November 2025 to January 2026 period will go up by 1.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 24).

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,894, up from 18,701 during the period from August to October, which saw a 3 per cent increase.

Compared with the last quarter, the quota for Categories A and B will rise slightly by about 1 per cent, while the quota for Categories C and E will increase by around 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

The quota for Category D will remain unchanged.

LTA added that bidding under the new quota will begin on Nov 3.

The COE quota for the bidding period of February to April 2026 will be announced in January.

The upcoming COE quota consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the 12-month period from October 2024 to September 2025.

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2024.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired temporary COEs, early turnover scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, B and Category D and injection of additional COEs.

In October 2024, LTA announced that up to 20,000 more COEs will be released across all vehicle categories progressively.

The regulator added that the increase is possible after studying "evolving" travel patterns in recent years, along with its ability to manage congestion through ERP 2.0.

COE prices dipped across all categories, except for Category C, in the second bidding exercise for October 2025.

