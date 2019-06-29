Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf apologises for gaffe in SAF Day discount promotional artwork

PHOTO: Facebook/Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Singapore chain of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has apologised for a blunder in its original promotional artwork to mark SAF Day, which featured a soldier in uniform.

The coffee chain is offering a 50 per cent discount for its small ice blended drinks for national servicemen (NSmen) who show their 11B card or wear their uniforms at outlets islandwide from next Monday (July 1) to Sunday.

However, the image drew the ire of social media users, who pointed out that the solder did not appear to be from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), after it was shared on Facebook on Friday.

The chain pulled the promotion from its Facebook page shortly after, and early on Saturday, issued an apology for the mistake.

It said: "Our SAF Day Celebration artwork that went out earlier was incorrect. We sincerely apologise for the mistake. Thank you very much for your comments and kind understanding."

A few hours later, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf shared a new promotional artwork on Facebook that featured an ice blended drink, instead of a soldier.

Posted by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® - Singapore on Friday, 28 June 2019

While some social media users defended the coffee chain, there was still some backlash from others.

Facebook user Alicia Tan said: "Thanks for correcting. But, no. National pride at stake. If you ain't serious at recognising our national heroes and are just jumping on the sales bandwagon, I rather you don't."

However, another user, Ding Zhe Peng, said in response: "Seriously? What kind of comment is that? Why are you so negative? The corrective action was quite quick considering it was after-office hours and it was start of weekend."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence also announced an initiative to thank all NSmen by offering them discounts and promotions at shopping malls, restaurants, hawker centres and attractions islandwide from next Monday to Aug 31.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Cafes and Bakeries Advertising and Marketing SAF (Singapore Armed Forces)
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf apologises for gaffe in SAF Day discount promotional artwork
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf apologises for gaffe in SAF Day discount promotional artwork
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4 per cent in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years; gas tariffs to increase by 1.6 per cent
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4% in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
WATCH: Woman gets stuck after crawling under statue for photo

LIFESTYLE

4 ways shopping actually improves your life
4 ways shopping actually improves your life
Restaurant review: Charm eatery &amp; bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Restaurant review: Charm eatery & bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Throw some kicks &amp; stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Throw some kicks & stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28

Home Works

House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

SERVICES