'Not everyone likes dog hair in their food': Diner raises hygiene concerns over dogs spotted at coffee shop

A diner raised public hygiene concerns after two dogs were seen inside a stroller at a coffee shop beside their owners.

A photo posted to Facebook on Saturday (April 11) showed the owners and their pets seated at a corner table.

In the photo caption, the diner wrote: "Pets are still not allowed in hawker centres (sic) and not everyone likes dog hair in their food — all the more keeping the animals at table level.

"What if the animal sneezes or starts shaking off with all the fur flying all over the place?"

The diner noted that there are people with various health conditions and that pet ownership has been on the rise.

The diner also noted that there are a rising number of pet friendly places and restaurants, and urged pet owners to be more mindful in public places.

"Let common spaces remain inclusive, clean and safe for everyone," the diner wrote.

In the comments section, several netizens rebuffed the concerns, while others said that local rules and laws should be respected.

"Honestly I don't see any issue with it. You can tell the owner was being considerate — taking the corner table and placing the pet stroller away from other diners," said one user.

Another commented: "If it is not not allowed, don't do it. If everyone takes the law into their own hands. There will be lawlessness."

According to the Singapore Food Agency, pets are not allowed in government-run hawker centres and their outdoor refreshment areas island-wide.

However, coffee shop are privately managed food businesses that may allow pets in designated areas.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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