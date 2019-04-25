Coffee, tea at 50 cents for seniors and workers

Singaporeans of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations as well as NTUC union members can enjoy coffee and tea at 50 cents a cup at close to 100 coffee shops and foodcourts run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

Singaporeans of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will get the discount every Wednesday from July this year to June next year.

For union members, the offer will be available for the whole of next month, and subsequently every Wednesday from June this year to June next year.

More than 1.7 million people stand to benefit, said the National Trades Union Congress today, adding that it aims to ease workers' anxieties about the cost of living.

The initiative also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Modernisation Seminar at which the idea for the labour movement's social enterprises was conceived.

NTUC president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in their joint May Day message today that the labour movement's purpose remains the same 50 years on - to help workers secure better wages, welfare and work prospects.

"Every worker matters, and what matters to workers, matters to us."

There is no limit to the number of cups of discounted kopi, kopi-o, kopi-c, teh, teh-o and teh-c - including sugarless varieties - customers can order in one day. They can order one discounted drink for each card presented at the counter and have to queue again to order each subsequent cup.

A regular kopi costs from $0.90 to $1.60 at Kopitiam outlets.

Both leaders also said NTUC Enterprise's acquisition of Kopitiam, which was announced last year and has been completed, further extends NTUC's ability to make quality cooked food affordable and more widely accessible.

More outlets are going to offer low-priced breakfast and mixed rice sets. From June 1, places providing breakfast sets - comprising hot coffee or tea, toast and two soft-boiled eggs - will more than double to 52, from the current 25.

By the year end, NTUC Foodfare also aims to have 55 Rice Garden outlets, 10 more than now, and to have at least one in every densely populated residential estate. Rice Garden stalls serve mixed rice sets of one meat and two vegetable dishes starting at $1.50 for ComCare and NTUC Foodfare Privilege card holders.

Last month, NTUC FairPrice began freezing the prices of 100 FairPrice house-brand products until June 30 next year. The items include rice, cooking oil and household cleaning items.

It is also offering a 3 per cent Merdeka Generation discount every Wednesday from July 1 to June 30 next year. The Pioneer Generation receives a 3 per cent discount every Monday and Thursday, also until June end next year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.