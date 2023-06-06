Coffeeshop cleaner, 63, arrested after allegedly molesting girl, 10, having breakfast

A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly molesting Stomp contributor Joan's ten-year-old daughter in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (June 5).

Joan said the incident occurred at Block 803 Keat Hong Close's Badaling Coffeeshop at around 9am.

According to her, the man works as a cleaner at the coffee shop.

Joan recounted: "I stay at the block behind the coffee shop. My two daughters had gone there for breakfast while I worked at Block 810.

"This bloody pervert asked my 10-year-old daughter to go to his house and when she refused, he started touching her. He touched her breast underneath her hand on the left side.

"My daughter ran to me at Block 810 and informed me of the incident. I immediately rushed straight down to the coffee shop.

"I called the police because if I don't, such incidents will happen again and might be even more serious. They brought the man back to the police station.

"This fellow has actually been involved in many of such cases, but never learnt his lesson."

Joan, who shared a photo and a video of police speaking to the man, said she was left furious by how the man's supervisor reacted.

The Stomp contributor added: "When I approached the female supervisor, she did not seem to care. She did not dare to come towards us and check to see if my daughter was okay, just kept walking here and there to do her work.

"She didn't even bother when so many police officers were there. She just treated it like nothing had happened because it was not happening to her kids.

"Her staff is doing such disgusting things to children while wearing the coffee shop's uniform. At least ask if they are okay or not instead of pretending nothing happened!

"I mean, it's her duty to see if customers are okay or not, but to her, just because we don't know each other, doesn't mean she can heck care. That makes me even more angry.

"I don't know what this coffee shop's policy is. I can only hope to let others know about this incident so that they can avoid such people."

Asked how her daughter is doing after the incident, Joan told Stomp: "I am lucky that my girl is strong enough to handle what happened."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at 12.49pm.

"A 63-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.