Coke healthier than Milo? Woman surprised after Nutri-Grade assigns Milo D grade while Coca-Cola gets B

Milo or Coca-Cola?

One is a regular breakfast staple for kids while the other has been consistently ranked as the top soft drink brand worldwide.

At first glance, the former seems like a healthier option.

So, you can imagine how TikTok user Almightyalecia felt upon discovering that a can of Coke from a vending machine under her HDB block is graded under Nutri-Grade B while Nestlé Milo original was graded D.

In her TikTok post on March 21, Almightyalecia said: "I want to live in my delusion, please HPB (the Health Promotion Board) don't expose the truth because it hurts."

AsiaOne has reached out to Almightyalecia for comment.

Like Almightyalecia, many Singaporeans were equally surprised that Milo has been graded D under Nutri-Grade.

However, this is not the first time that 'healthier' drinks, including fruit juices that should have been labelled a lower grade is marked a higher Nutri-Grade than soft drinks.

Why is that so?

Nutri-Grade mark grades beverages as “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” according to their sugar and saturated fat content and hence drinks such as F&N Magnolia Fresh Milk would get a C rating due its high saturated fat content despite having zero added sugar, reported CNA earlier this month.

Based on the HPB Nutri-Grading system, NTUC FairPrice sells Coke and Nestlé Milo's original full sugar as Nutri-Grade D.

In addition to the original, one can also find a range of Milo products graded from Nutri-Grade B to D.

Ever since Nestlé Milo's 4.5 health star rating was dropped in 2018, Nestlé Singapore has made efforts to offer healthier Milo alternatives such as Milo Gao Kosong, reported The Straits Times in 2018.

The Nutri-Grade label is an initiative by the Ministry of Health to encourage Singaporeans to make healthier choices.

However, many netizens shared that they'll still stick to Milo despite it being Nutri-Grade D.

Vitagen taunts Yakult over 'D' Nutri-Grade rating

Similar to the Milo controversy, a social media posted by Vitagen on Feb 21, ignited a storm online when it claims that "unlike other Nutri-Grade D cultured milk, Vitagen Less Sugar contains 8x Less White Sugar and no added intense sweeteners".

While the post didn't name names, netizens were quick to recognise that Vitagen was taking a shot at its rival Yakult.

Yakult has been labelled a 'D' in the Nutri-Grade grading system with 14% sugar.

Hence, it seems that the debate over taste or health will never end.

