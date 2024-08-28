'Cold and not nice': Woman slams $8.10 'ridiculous' plate of vegetarian food at Changi Airport

Is this plate of vegetarian food worth $8.10?

Stomp contributor Debbie does not think so at all.

She had visited the vegetarian food stall on the basement level of Changi Airport's Terminal 1 on Aug 10.

Debbie recounted: "We had just returned from a China trip. It was around 8am and most stalls at the food court were closed.

"I was told that the fried egg and cabbage cost $1.80 each, the imitation char siew was $2.50 and the noodles were $2. Overall, I paid $8.10 for this ridiculous plate of vegetarian food.

"The picture speaks for itself. I would give it a pass if the food was warm and nice, but unfortunately it was cold and not nice at all.

"Don't you think it's too pricey? Even inflation also cannot be so expensive.

"I visited this food court because I know the food there is nice and prices are economical, but it's my first time buying from this stall. I was surprised because $8.10 is way too much to pay.

"I approached many of my friends and they also agreed that this is really expensive. Do you think so too?"

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.