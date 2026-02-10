Man, 36, to be charged after refusing police checks on Coleman Street and fleeing against traffic, causing accident

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Feb 8) morning after he allegedly refused to comply with police officers' instructions to stop for a routine check.

Instead, he sped off dangerously, drove against the flow of traffic, and collided with a taxi before abandoning his car in Marina Bay.

The incident happened at about 1.50am along Coleman Street, with the car later found abandoned along Central Boulevard, where items believed to be controlled drugs were found.

In a media release on Monday night, the police said that its officers were conducting anti-crime rounds along Coleman Street when they spotted the 36-year-old man and signalled for him to stop for routine checks.

Instead of complying, the man allegedly sped off dangerously, thereby endangering the officers' safety. He then drove his vehicle against the flow of traffic and subsequently collided with a taxi before speeding off again. No injuries were reported in the accident.

The car was subsequently found abandoned along Central Boulevard, where items believed to be controlled drugs were discovered.

He was identified and arrested by officers from Central Police Division following extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The 36-year-old will be charged in court on Tuesday for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, dangerous driving, and driving whilst under disqualification.

The said offences each carry maximum jail terms of between twelve months to four years.

Investigations into the man's other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

