Combo breaker: Singapore sees first community Covid-19 case in 16 days

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (Nov 26). Out of these, there is one case in the community — the first in 16 days.

The other four are imported cases who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,195, with 58,091 patients discharged and 28 deaths.

The ministry said it would share more updates in a press release later tonight.

MOH had last reported two locally transmitted cases on Nov 10 — one symptomatic case in the community and one case residing in a dormitory.

The 16-day period which saw no new Covid-19 cases in the community was the longest since Singapore confirmed its first case in January this year.

