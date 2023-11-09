'Come out lah': Raging driver challenges another to fight after being honked at, gets pulled back by wife

Sometimes it takes clearheaded wives to rein in hot-tempered husbands.

A driver began challenging another to a brawl after a near-collision on Toh Guan Road, but their wives pulled them back before the situation escalated, according to a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The driver of a blue Mazda sedan tried to turn into a filter road, nearly causing a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Both drivers ended up exchanging angry words in an argument before driving off - however, the blue Mazda's driver, unhappy that the other party had raised his voice at him, trailed the other vehicle, eventually overtaking the latter and forcing both to come to a stop.

Getting out of his vehicle, the blue Mazda's driver then began gesturing at the other driver, telling him to "come out" of the car.

"In front of your wife, you no b**** ah?" the driver goaded. "Come out lah!"

The driver also brought his clenched fists to his chest, suggesting that the two should fight.

"I long time never punch people's face," the driver also said as he continued to challenge the man.

Throughout their argument, the wife of the man being challenged can be heard trying to convince her husband not to engage the driver, telling him that she was "tired after work" and that everyone should "go home".

At the peak of their argument, the wife also sternly said "no" in both English and Mandarin, warning her husband not to fight.

Simmering down, the man then told the driver off: "Don't be a low-class f***."

In response, the driver eventually also took a softer tone, telling the man to "be courteous" and "don't shout".

The driver's own wife could also be seen walking up to him, pulling him back.

While some netizens found fault with the driver for trying to pick a fight, others also felt like the man who was challenged had his share of responsibility for reacting with anger.

"What's the point of raging? Let it go, bro," a user said, addressing both parties.

Another user commented in Malay: "If you've made a mistake, apologise and then go back home."

"Don't act like a gangster," the user added. "Keep your ego in check."

