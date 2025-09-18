ComfortDelGro to begin cross-border bookings from Sept 25, most trips will cost $80

Those looking to travel across the border can soon rely on ComfortDelGro's (CDG) services to do so, according to a Facebook post by the taxi company on Thursday (Sept 18).

According to the post, Singapore's largest taxi operator will begin cross-border taxi services from Sept 25, with rides costing a fixed fare of $80 for travel from Singapore to Johor Bahru (Larkin Terminal).

However, pick-ups from Ban San Street taxi stand and from the airport will differ, priced at $60 and $120 respectively.

There will be 90 cabbies — all with valid cross-border taxi licenses — at the ready for this service, which can be booked up to 24 hours in advance, a CDG spokesperson told The Straits Times.

“We recognise the growing demand for cross-border transportation and are committed to expanding our travel options for passengers, as well as more earning opportunities for our cabbies,” the spokesperson also added.

Customers can make bookings via the CDG hotline at 6552 1111.

This comes just after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) recognised that the current cross-border scheme "can be improved", according to a Facebook post on Sept 2.

The Authority had acknowledged that there is demand from Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia that taxi services were unable to meet at the time.

LTA had assured representatives from the National Taxi Association, National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the Singapore-JB Taxi Association that enforcement against foreign vehicles that break laws will continue.

"Our shared goal is to provide safe and legal options for Singaporean commuters," LTA had said.

