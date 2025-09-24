ComfortDelGro extends $5 surcharge timing for rides from Marina Bay Cruise Centre

Hailing a taxi from Marina Bay Cruise Centre will cost more at certain times from Oct 1.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 24), transport operator ComfortDelGro announced that it is extending the surcharge hours for trips starting from the cruise centre's taxi stand.

Currently, a $5 surcharge is added to metered fares for trips from the cruise centre from 7am to 10.59am every day, including public holidays.

From Oct 1, this surcharge will instead apply from 7am to 4.59pm on the same days. At all other timings, a $3 surcharge will apply.

ComfortDelGro explained in its post that this move aims to increase the supply of taxis at underserved areas by incentivising drivers to go there.

It added that the owners of the premises are consulted when determining their surcharges and all changes are lodged with the Public Transport Council as well as the Land Transport Authority.

[[nid:722862]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com