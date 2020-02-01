ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public

Taxi company ComfortDelGro told Stomp that it has given one of its drivers a severe warning after he was caught urinating in public.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video showing the cabby doing the deed near an MRT station.

It is unclear when this happened but according to social media posts, this was outside Marsiling MRT Station.

Some netizens sympathised with the driver not being able to hold it in but many slammed him for not using a toilet at the station or even keeping an empty plastic bottle on standby.

PHOTO: Stomp

PHOTO: Stomp

In response to a Stomp query, ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "The cabby in question has been given a severe warning for his actions for which he has expressed remorse over."