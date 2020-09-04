ComfortDelGro issues 'first and final warning' to cabby caught driving against traffic

">one of its taxi drivers after a video of a cabby driving against traffic made its rounds on Facebook since it was uploaded on Thursday morning (Sep 3).

Stomp contributor Lee informed Stomp of the incident and sent the link to the Facebook post posted by ROADS.sg.

ComfortDelGro Taxi should take this taxi driver to task for purposefully driving against traffic just for his own... Posted by ROADS.sg on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

In the video, the cabby can be seen driving against traffic. His taxi would have collided with an oncoming car if he had not swerved to the right.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said: "This is not only dangerous driving but illegal.

"We have given the cabby a first and final warning and cautioned him never to repeat it.

"Such behaviour is certainly not condoned and we are thankful no one was injured as a result of our cabby’s irresponsible act.”