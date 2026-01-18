ComfortDelGro's self-driving vehicle collides with road divider during Punggol test drive

During a road test in Punggol on Saturday (Jan 17), an autonomous vehicle operated by ComfortDelGro (CDG) collided with a road divider.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm, CDG told AsiaOne.

One of its autonomous vehicles had been undergoing routine mapping and familiarisation around Edgedale Plains when it detected a small object on the road and responded accordingly.

While the safety operator on board had taken over the steering of the vehicle manually, the vehicle collided with the road divider.

There were no passengers on board, and no one was hurt.

"Our vehicles will take a safety timeout while we review the matter as part of our standard protocols and in coordination with the relevant authorities," CDG said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that CDG had informed them of the incident.



CDG commenced the road testing of its vehicle on Dec 15, 2025 with a safety operator and no passengers on board. This phase is to calibrate sensors to local operating conditions.



"LTA will work with CDG to review the incident thoroughly," shared LTA.

On Jan 7, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that Punggol residents will be able to travel around the neighbourhood in driverless shuttles when full service for the first of three routes begins in the next two to three months.

The three routes will be operated by CDG and Grab.

[[nid:727828]]

melissateo@asiaone.com