Cabby, 4 passengers injured after taxi self-skidded in Ang Mo Kio

A 60-year-old male taxi driver and his four passengers were taken to hospital following an accident in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (April 11).

It happened at about 12.20am at the junction of Buangkok Green and Yio Chu Kang Road.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 1am, a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi was seen stopped on the road divider with a severely damaged front bumper.

The impact of the crash also dislodged a traffic light and a section of centre railings along the road divider.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances and a traffic police expressway patrol car were at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said that the 60-year-old male taxi driver and his four passengers, aged between four and 57, were conveyed conscious to two hospitals.

The police added that the taxi driver is now assisting with ongoing investigations.

AsiaOne has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

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