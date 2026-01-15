Taxis flagged for looking like police cars; firm says ad wrap designs are different

The rear-view markings of an advertisement on a taxi have stirred discussion among drivers online, due to their resemblance to a police car.

A photo shared on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 13) showed the rear of a ComfortDelGro taxi with two red-and-blue lines over its boot, with the poster pointing out its similarity to the markings on police vehicles.

While the red bands are in a 'V'-shape on police vehicles, the red-and-blue lines are in an inverted 'V'-shape on the taxi.

Based on a logo printed on the vehicle wrapping, the advertisement belongs to Bando, a manufacturer of driving belts, conveyor belts, and various other rubber and plastic products.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Bando told Lianhe Zaobao that the taxi advertisements are visibly different from police car markings, and expressed surprise that there could be any confusion.

Bando added that the advertisement was created by advertising agency Moove Media, which they believe had ensured the design complied with relevant laws before it was launched.

"Whether it's the layout of the lines or the use of colour, the advertisement is clearly different from the design of police cars," said the spokesperson to Zaobao.

The company also noted that since its release in December last year, the advertisement has not received any feedback or complaints from the public or authorities.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police, ComfortDelGro and Bando for comment.

