ComfortDelGro taxi with no passengers on board turns turtle in Ang Mo Kio; cabby unharmed

A ComfortDelGro taxi flipped upside down after a traffic accident on Tuesday (Feb 17), the first day of Chinese New Year.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Bishan Road at 7.50am.

Two people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

Photos of the incident shared online show the taxi blocking the two rightmost lanes on the road, with police officers and an ambulance nearby.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) also posted an update to X at 8.13am, alerting drivers of the accident and to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

A spokesperson from ComfortDelGro said that the company is aware of the accident, reported The Straits Times.

The taxi driver was unharmed and there were no passengers onboard at the time, the spokesperson said.

"We are monitoring the situation and providing assistance as needed," the spokesperson added.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro for additional information.

