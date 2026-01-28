Commissioner of Charities to conduct inquiry into Animal Lovers League

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has launched an inquiry into Animal Lovers League (ALL), one of Singapore's pioneer animal welfare groups, following its non-compliance with the Charities Act.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 28), the COC reiterated its earlier remarks from last December, that its commissioner has been looking into the governance and administration of ALL, following feedback.

ALL, which was set up in 2002, has been a registered charity since Jan 30, 2015.

The COC said ALL has not complied with the Charities Act, including the "persistent" non-submission of annual reports, and its failure to furnish specified documents and information relating to the charity.

"Therefore, the office of the COC has decided to conduct an inquiry into ALL to look into the feedback comprehensively," it said.

ALL had lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah — a facility run by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) that supports animal welfare groups and independent shelters.

Besides concerns of animal neglect, the authorities also said that ALL owes a total of 53 months' rent to AVS.

Founders Mohan Div Sreedharan and Catherine Strong have said last December that the troubled animal welfare group would not take in new animals and would downsize operations in a bid to remain financially sustainable.

Mohan and Strong, whose group provides for animals under its no-kill policy, said that it has been grappling with funding issues for years.

The COC said that AVS is working with stakeholders to develop a long-term plan for the care and rehoming of animals under ALL.

