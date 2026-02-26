Civil servants will be equipped to understand the world, technology and people: Chan Chun Sing

As Singapore rethinks its approaches amid a fast changing international order and domestic landscape, civil servants will be readied to better understand the world, technology and people, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

Chan, who is also Minister for Defence, was speaking at the Committee of Supply debate for the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday (Feb 26).

Responding to questions on how the public service will ensure that it can continue to meet the needs of Singapore and Singaporeans well, the coordinating minister set out three areas which the public service must do well.

"Understand the world well; understand our people well; and, understand technology well."

He explained that understanding the world is key to sharpening the public service's clarity on how Singapore and Singaporeans can stay relevant in the new world.

"Given how small and open Singapore is, everything is affected by global developments elsewhere — from security to trade, to food and technology access," said the minister, adding that the public service needs to make "sound decisions".

Moving on to the citizenry it serves, Chan said that understanding Singaporeans and their expectations will help to shape the service's purpose.

He emphasised that the work of the public service is not to deliver transactions, but to build trust.

Pointing to the 1,600 partnership proposals from citizens, corporates, community groups and organisations in 2025, Chan said: "Singaporeans want to be heard, to be involved, and to co-create solutions.

Technology, such as generative artificial intelligence, is an area all public officers are expected to know, as it will enable the service to improve how it delivers services to people.

"This goes to every level — from permanent secretary, to the last officer," he pledged.

