Common practice? Hougang coffeeshop apologises after staff caught washing mop in sink

Like oil and water, some things just don't mix.

Case in point: A dirty mop and a sink meant for washing food items and utensils.

Broadway Food Centre, located at Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4, has apologised after photos of a staff member running the head of a mop under a tap within a food preparation space surfaced online on Saturday (Oct 17), reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the original poster, the staff had told her that it was a common practice to wash the mop there and had also demanded that she delete her photos.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The staff's actions quickly drew the ire of netizens, who found the practice unsanitary and disgusting.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

When approached by the Chinese daily, several regular patrons of the coffee shop expressed their shock, saying it was the first time they had heard of such an incident.

A 59-year-old patron said, "They don't just wash cups in that sink. I've seen them wash ingredients, such as red beans and mung beans, too. If something goes wrong, the young and the elderly may fall sick. Considering that there's a pandemic going on, more attention should be paid to hygiene."

Another patron, 35, suggested washing the mop in the toilet instead.

In a statement to Shin Min Daily News, the coffeeshop's spokesperson clarified that the staff's behaviour did not comply with the company's standard operating procedure and apologised for the incident.

"We have taken serious action against the employee and reprimanded her for her negligence. She will undergo training again," the spokesperson added.

In response to media queries, Singapore Food Agency said they are investigating the incident.

rainercheung@asiaone.com