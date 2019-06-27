Common scams in Singapore: How to not get scammed & how to report scams

Singaporeans have a reputation of being hardworking, a stickler for the rules and… thanks to how safe the country is, a bit naive. And given how numerous scams in Singapore are and how freaking easy it is to scam us, that's probably true.

No thanks to technology, it's easier than ever to scam people, in particular older folks who have not kept up with modern conmen's wily ways.

Here's a crazy news story for you: this Singaporean English teacher got targeted by an internet love scammer, who wanted to use her to temporarily keep funds he'd earned from scams in her bank account. She then went ahead and scammed him right back by keeping the money instead-so she could transfer it to love scammers who were scamming her.

Huh?! That's too much scamming at one go.

Here are some common scams to watch out for:

ONLINE SCAMS IN SINGAPORE

It's no surprise that online platforms are now a key way scammers reach potential victims. Below are some dime-a-dozen scams that are so common, you've probably crossed paths with them yourself.

CAROUSELL SCAMS

One of the most common platforms where scammers operate is Carousell. Because people are so willing to exchange money for goods on the platform, many have started to abuse this trust in order to run off with people's cash.

If a Carouseller insists you transfer money to him before receiving an item, be suspicious, and if he insists you pay extra charges like GST, head for the hills.