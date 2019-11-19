Commonwealth double deaths: Man accused of killing his mother charged with murdering grandmother

Gabriel Lien Goh faces two murder charges over the deaths of his mother and grandmother.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man, who was earlier charged with murdering his mother, was on Monday (Nov 18) handed a second murder charge over the death of his grandmother.

Gabriel Lien Goh now faces two murder charges over the deaths of his mother Lee Soh Mui, 56, and his 90-year-old grandmother.

Ms Lee was found dead at a unit on the seventh floor of 7A Commonwealth Avenue, while the older woman was found in the next-door unit, where she was believed to have died from her injuries.

The case was one of two murder cases that took place over the Deepavali weekend in October.

Goh was first charged on Oct 28 for allegedly murdering Ms Lee.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts Murder/Manslaughter

TRENDING

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

Home Works

7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES