Commonwealth double deaths: Man accused of killing his mother charged with murdering grandmother

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man, who was earlier charged with murdering his mother, was on Monday (Nov 18) handed a second murder charge over the death of his grandmother.

Gabriel Lien Goh now faces two murder charges over the deaths of his mother Lee Soh Mui, 56, and his 90-year-old grandmother.

Ms Lee was found dead at a unit on the seventh floor of 7A Commonwealth Avenue, while the older woman was found in the next-door unit, where she was believed to have died from her injuries.

The case was one of two murder cases that took place over the Deepavali weekend in October.

Goh was first charged on Oct 28 for allegedly murdering Ms Lee.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

