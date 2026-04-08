Community care workers can expect pay hike of about 7% or more for most roles: MOH

More than 23,000 healthcare workers in Singapore's community care sector could see pay increases of about 7 per cent or more for most jobs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (April 8).

Under the revised guidelines, for example, a staff nurse who earned a median monthly salary of $4,420 in 2024 would see this increase to about $4,980 in 2026.

Similarly, the median monthly salary for pharmacists is projected to rise from $4,780 in 2024 to about $5,400 in 2026.

MOH said the updated guidelines, first introduced in 2024, aim to help Community Care Organisations (CCOs) attract and retain talent by maintaining the sector’s market competitiveness and enhancing transparency for both jobseekers and employees.

"Community care staff play an important part in Singapore's healthcare system, especially as MOH right-sites care from acute hospitals to community settings," the ministry said.

"CCOs should use the guidelines to enhance fairness in pay structures and salaries within their respective organisations and sector.

"The guidelines provide the recommended starting and mid-point monthly base salaries, as well as median annual total compensation for various job roles in the sector."

While the guidelines are not mandatory, MOH strongly advise CCOs that fall below the recommended salary levels to adjust their pay packages by early 2027, noting that the implementation of revised salaries may take time.

But organisations offering salaries above the published benchmarks are encouraged to maintain their competitive position and continue conducting regular salary reviews for their staff.

MOH added that it will continue to monitor the salary competitiveness of community care staff against the market and review the guidelines when necessary.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com