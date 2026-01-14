Award Banner
Diced beetroot product recalled due to potential rust within can

The Singapore Food Agency said that the potential presence of rust is due to a packaging fault.
A batch of Community Co's Dice Beetroot (420g) canned product has been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency over concerns of potential presence of rust within the can.
PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency
January 14, 2026

A diced beetroot product is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found the potential presence of rust within the can. 

The product — Community Co's Diced Beetroot — is being recalled by its importer Redmart, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 14). 

The recalled product batch — 3700/01131-L24155 — originates from China and expires on June 3, 2027. 

SFA said that the potential presence of rust is due to a packaging fault, adding that the integrity of the can may be affected. 

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it. 

Those who have consumed the affected product and have concerns about their health should seek medical attention. 

Consumers may direct their enquiries to their respective points of purchase. 

