Community cooling spaces, reduced outdoor activities in schools: Govt task force outlines measures to combat heatwave

Cooling spaces with air conditioning will be available to Singaporeans in the event of dangerously high temperatures.

These spaces, located in community centres and residents' committees, as well as selected indoor sports halls, will be located islandwide — as part of heat response measures developed by a new inter-agency task force.

The group called the Mercury Taskforce, which comprises of 37 public agencies including the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social and Family Development, unveiled the national plan to combat heat waves to the media on Wednesday (March 19).

There are already existing measures to protect vulnerable groups from heat stress, such as the Ministry of Manpower's framework where workers involved in heavy physical labour should be given at least 10 minutes to rest under shade every hour.

But the plan is part of a new national approach on how the various agencies would react should a heatwave occur in Singapore.

A heatwave here is defined when the highest daily temperature over three consecutive days is at least 35 deg C, with the mean temperature each day being at least 29 deg C.

When the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecasts a heatwave, a joint media advisory will be issued, which includes guidelines on recommended actions to minimise heat injuries, and heat response measures in specific sectors.

The advisory will remain in place until MSS forecasts that the period of high temperatures will not be sustained.

Besides the community cooling spaces, Singaporeans must also minimise physical activities between 11am and 4pm in schools, outdoor sports facilities and eldercare facilities.

There will be additional measures to project vulnerable groups when the heat response plan is activated.

For instance, all schools will implement dress down attire, while residents in eldercare facilities will be closely monitored for early signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and dehydration.

Hot season

While the monsoon surge means heavy downpour in Singapore over the next few days, the announcement comes ahead of the hottest period of the year, which usually falls between March and May.

Last year was Singapore's warmest on record with a mean temperature of 29.4 deg C in April, tying with 2019 and 2016. The country experienced 21 “high heat stress days” where the average temperature was equal or higher than 33 deg C, with most of them occurring in March, April and May.

The task force said that while there is a lower risk of heatwave this year, "above-normal" temperatures are still expected.

This means that the "hot season" in Singapore is "still likely to be hot", they added.

There is a 60 per cent chance that the average temperature for March to May will fall within the top third of historical average of more than 28.4 deg C.

"We need to continue promoting heat stress awareness for people to take appropriate actions to minimise heat injuries as we prepare for a warmer Singapore," they added.

