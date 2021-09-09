Commuter, 68, in hospital with severe injuries after bus applies emergency brake, daughter appeals for witnesses

A 68-year-old commuter sustained severe injuries to his brain, ribcage and lungs after falling inside a bus when it suddenly braked along North Bridge Road on Wednesday (Sept 8).

SBS Transit told AsiaOne that bus service 175 was travelling along said road when a car cut into the bus lane, causing the bus driver to apply the emergency brakes.

It added that the commuter, identified as Siah, was preparing to alight from the bus, lost his footing from the sudden brake and was thrown forward. The driver immediately stopped the bus and contacted their operations control centre, which called an ambulance that conveyed Siah to hospital.

"We are sorry to learn of Mr Siah's injuries sustained on board," Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said, "and are in touch with his family."

The Singapore Police Force told AsiaOne they were alerted to an incident involving a bus and a car along North Bridge Road towards Liang Seah Street.

"A 68-year-old male bus passenger was conscious when conveyed to the hospital," the police said.

Daughter appeals for witnesses

The victim's daughter, Siah Hwan Ling, has made a Facebook post to appeal for witnesses.

The post – which has garnered over 500 comments and 1,800 shares – shows a picture of her father lying on a hospital bed, severely injured from the incident with multiple fractures.

"My dad has suffered a head injury which resulted in bleeding in his brain, and rib cage has fractured which also resulted some punctured in his lung," she said in the post, "and he has a cut on his right eyebrow which they have done many stitches there."

She added: "His blood pressure is very high now and due to the bleeding in the brain, he is in a very confused state. He [does] not recognise me at all. He is also not alert at all now."

She currently still appealing for witnesses.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

