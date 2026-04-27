'No apology, no moving off': Bus captain refuses to open doors after being scolded for skipping stop

A commuter confronted a Tower Transit bus driver who bypassed a stop in Woodlands, asking the latter if he was "deaf".

A mini stand-off then ensued when the bus captain said he wanted an apology for the remark.

The war of words between the two parties was uploaded last Friday (April 24) by TikTok user nshkn.rs, who claimed the driver had "refused" to stop at Woodlands North MRT station and continued to the next stop, Khalsa Crescent Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

"As a result, all passengers were forced to walk and cross the road from Khalsa Crescent to Woodlands North MRT, causing significant delays and inconvenience," said nshkn.rs.

Both bus stops are only serviced by Tower Transit's 856. Google Maps indicates that the stops are some 500m apart and an eight minutes' walk on foot.

The 49-second-long TikTok video starts with the bus captain asking the commuter who she is scolding.

"Why did you not listen? Do you know that you've caused lots of people to be late?" the female passenger said in Mandarin, pointing at the driver.

The bus captain then asked if anyone had pressed the stop button, to which the annoyed woman replied that a passenger had rang the bell.

"Can't you hear? Are you deaf?... Are you opening the [bus] door or not?" she reprimanded.

Upset, the bus captain replies: "You scolded me, apologise to me."

The two stand their ground, with the commuter telling the driver that he is in the wrong while the latter repeated his demand for an apology.

"No apology, no moving off," the bus captain stated. A few seconds later, he opened the door and the commuter alighted.

The video has sparked debate among netizens, some of whom brought up the possibility that the passenger had pressed the bell at the eleventh-hour.

Several TikTok users also opined that both should not have argued on the bus, and that the passenger could lodge a complaint with the operator afterwards.

AsiaOne has reached out to nshkn.rs for more information.

Bus captain at fault: Tower Transit

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Tower Transit said on Monday (April 27) that it has investigated the incident and found the bus captain to be at fault.

"While the bell was activated at the last minute, the bus captain could have exercised better judgement and not have bypassed the stop," the bus operator said.

Tower Transit added that it was also "unacceptable" for the bus captain to not open the doors when the bus arrived at the next stop.

"We sincerely apologise to passengers who were inconvenienced and delayed," the operator said, adding that affected passengers may contact Tower Transit through feedback channels, so that their concerns can be addressed directly.

"The bus captain will undergo remedial training and counselling to ensure this does not happen again."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com