Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it's just a cosplayer

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

Stomp contributor Jackson was amused to see a cosplayer dressed in white from head-to-toe when on board a train on Monday (Dec 16).

He said he was approaching Bayfront MRT station on the Circle Line at around 5pm when he noticed the eye-catching sight.

Jackson told Stomp: "It was a girl and I heard she was going for a photo shoot.

"I think she was cosplaying as a character from a manga known as Heaven Official's Blessing.

"It's funny and I thought it was a ghost at first."

Heaven Official's Blessing is Chinese webnovel and manhwa series about a crown prince who ascends to heaven.

According to its Fandom page, it has "handsome men and lots of the feely feels".

More about
cosplay Ghosts Train

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES