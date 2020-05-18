Commuters to get refunds on unused value of monthly concession passes till end of circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Concession cardholders will be automatically refunded the unused value of their monthly concession passes till the end of the circuit breaker period.

TransitLink, which handles public transport transactions, said on Monday (May 18) that the extension was made in tandem with the lengthening of the circuit breaker period.

Although the circuit breaker ends on June 1, many restrictions and measures are likely to remain, the Government had said earlier.

TransitLink said two groups of commuters - those who bought their monthly concession passes before April 4, and who bought them between April 4 and 21 - will automatically receive refunds on the unused value of their passes.

For commuters who bought their passes before April 4, they will automatically receive refunds for the period of April 7 to June 1, or up to the pass expiry date, whichever comes earlier.

Students will get their refunds for the period beginning April 8 instead.

Meanwhile, commuters who bought their passes between April 4 and 21 will get a pro-rated refund for the period of April 22 to June 1, or up to the pass expiry date, whichever comes earlier.

The refunded amount will be based on the unused days left on the pass.

All refunds can be redeemed from June 2 to Aug 31 at any Add Value Machine (AVM) or TransitLink Kiosk (TL Kiosk), and will be issued as transport e-Vouchers.

"Commuters who wish to purchase a new monthly concession pass can visit any TransitLink Ticket Office or Concession Card Replacement Office to use the refunded amount to offset the cost," said TransitLink.

Concession card replacement offices are located at Admiralty, Bukit Panjang and Somerset MRT stations, and bus interchanges at Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong East and Tampines.

The concession card replacement office at Buona Vista MRT station is temporarily closed till further notice.

Commuters can also visit TransitLink's website or, from May 19, call the TransitLink Hotline at 1800-2255 663 to check if there is any refund for their monthly concession passes.

The hotline operates on weekdays between 8am and 6pm, except public holidays.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.