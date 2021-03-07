Commuters puzzled by man removing stickers from MRT map on train

A man was seen removing stickers from an MRT map on the train, leaving other commuters baffled.

Stomp contributor A said he spotted the man on the North-South Line on Saturday (Feb 27), at around 7.30pm.

The stickers are station names that had been pasted on the MRT network map.

A recounted: "The man was doing this from Orchard MRT station until I alighted at Toa Payoh MRT station, though I have no idea why.

"I went to inform MRT staff and passed them photos that I had taken."

In photos that A shared with Stomp, other commuters can be seen looking up at the man to observe what he was doing.

Stomp understands that train staff investigated the matter but found nothing amiss.