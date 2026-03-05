Company manager among 3 to be charged over 46 false quotations created for HDB project

Two men and a woman will face forgery charges on Friday (March 6) for allegedly creating false quotations for a Housing Board project.

The police said on Thursday that a 47-year-old man was a manager of a company engaged by the HDB project’s contractor between June 2016 and February 2020.

The company was a sub-contractor hired to carry out mechanical work.

The man allegedly instigated two of his staff — a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — to create 46 false quotations using the names of two other contractors.

She will face an additional charge for allegedly instigating an employee of one of the contractors to falsely confirm to HDB that the two quotations were issued by their company, said the police.

Those found guilty of forgery they can be jailed for up to four years or fined, or both.

If convicted, the woman may be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both for her additional charge.

