Police looking for man to assist in investigations over incident at Compass One

The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations in relation to an incident at Compass One Shopping Centre.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 13), the Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre said the incident took place at about 3.32pm on May 28.

Police did not provide further details on the incident, to avoid compromising ongoing police investigations.

Based on the photograph provided by the police, the bespectacled man was wearing a brown t-shirt, kaki-coloured cargo pants, and a pair of grey shoes.

can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information would be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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editor@asiaone.com