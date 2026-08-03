Complacency could leave Singapore 'done for', warns Chan Chun Sing

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Aug 3) expressed optimism about Singapore's ability to overcome challenges beyond its 61st birthday on Aug 9, provided it guards against complacency.

"Because with every year of success — on the security front, on the economic front — we might just be tempted as Singaporeans to think that this state of affairs will be eternal," he said at the 18th Asean & Asia Forum, organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The coordinating minister stressed that Singapore must continue to earn its "rightful place in the sun".

He described Singapore's 61 years of independence as an "aberration" in Southeast Asian history, noting that small city-states have historically struggled to remain independent without a hinterland.

"We, for the last 61 years, have tried to transcend geography by making sure that we remain connected to the world.

"That while we do not have a local hinterland, we have the world as our hinterland, and that's why connectivity to the rest of the world is not an option for Singapore, it is existential for Singapore," Chan explained.

Acknowledging that challenges remain for the city-state across the economic, geopolitical, military and social fronts, the coordinating minister nevertheless expressed optimism that Singapore will find the solutions if it is not complacent.

"We will find the solutions, but the moment we are complacent, we think that these problems will not impact us so seriously, we become complacent, then I think we are done for," he said.

Using the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts as examples, Chan said the key lesson was not merely about military technology, equipment or training, but whether societies remain vigilant and prepared to respond to emerging risks.

'Stay out of trouble'

Expounding on a point he made earlier, in response to a question on what key concerns or priorities Singapore should focus on, the coordinating minister reiterated that if Singapore, along with Asean and its Asian neighbours can "stay out of trouble", then the region would naturally distinguish itself.

This, he said, requires leaders to recognise that there is far more to gain from working together than from squabbling or exploiting the weaponisation of geography, supply chains and leverage for short-term gains or domestic political considerations.

Chan said this is a challenge because it is difficult for people who enjoy peace, security, and economic progress to contemplate what would happen if these are taken away.

He added that while there are good people in the country who can put their minds together to manage contemporary challenges, "nothing can help" Singapore if complacency sets in and takes hold.

However, the coordinating minister also expressed confidence in the current generation of Singaporeans.

"I have confidence in this generation of Singaporeans — that amongst us — we have people with ideas, with energy, who can manage some of these very pressing challenges.

"So long as we don't become complacent," he said.

[[nid:741805]]

editor@asiaone.com