We are 'not as vigilant as we think', says Edwin Tong at SGSecure roadshow in Bishan

Many Singaporeans are complacent about terrorism, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong on Thursday (March 5).

"The SGSecure social experiments conducted last year showed that many of us are not as vigilant as we think, perhaps because many Singaporeans don't think that a terrorist attack is likely to happen in Singapore," he said.

Through the Play Your Role campaign as part of SGSecure, Singaporeans are encouraged to take action in keeping the country safe, instead of simply being aware of threats.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the new SGSecure campaign and roadshow at Bishan's Junction 8, Tong said: "A terror attack in Singapore is not unimaginable. With the new series of the SGSecure roadshow, we hope to drive home the point that terrorism is perhaps closer than we think, and it is really not a question of 'if', but 'when'."

The roadshow has interactive activities for participants set in familiar spaces, such as hawker centres or home bedrooms, where participants are invited to think about what they can do to deal with terror attacks in their own neighbourhood.

Visitors will be able to pick up know-how on aspects of terror attacks such as spotting suspicious behaviours or signs of radicalisation.

They will also be invited to upload their own digital avatar to a digital community wall as a symbol of their commitment to play their role in keeping Singapore safe from terrorism.

'Everyone has a role to play'

Responding to a reporter's question about the relevance of SGSecure amid the current conflict in the Middle East, Tong said that Singapore has been fortunate to have had relative peace, even when the world is beset with tensions and war.

"This is, however, not something we should take for granted, and it did not happen by chance," he said.

"It is a result of years of effort to build trust across our communities and to stay vigilant against threats, and that's why initiatives like SGSecure and the roadshow today are so important.

"They remind us that security of Singapore is a shared responsibility. Everyone of us has a role to play in staying alert, standing united and responding calmly and cohesively in times of crisis," he added.

[[nid:730899]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com