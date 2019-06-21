Complaints against errant PMD users may soon be made through MyTransport.SG app

Read also

Those registering must be at least 16 years old, and will have to declare that their e-scooters do not exceed 20kg in weight and 70cm in maximum width.

The e-scooters' maximum motorised device speed should also be capped at 25kmh.

The LTA said that the registration scheme aims to deter reckless riding and facilitate enforcement efforts against errant riders, in order to improve public safety for all path users.

Those found riding unregistered e-scooters on public paths face fines of up to $2,000 and up to three months' jail for a first offence.

About 85 per cent of registrants are Singaporeans, and fewer than 5 per cent of all who have registered are aged between 16 and 20, the authority said.

It added that about 73 per cent are between age 21 and 50, while 22 per cent are above 51 years old.

"This highlights the diverse groups of people who have found such devices to be beneficial and convenient, especially for short journeys and first- and last-mile connectivity to our public transport nodes and amenities," said the LTA.

In its statement, it also reminded PMD retailers and users that the devices have to be UL2272 certified.

It said the certification would help to improve public safety and minimise the risk of fire incidents.

From 2021, all motorised PMDs on public paths must have that certification.