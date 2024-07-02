'Completely our fault': Boss of Jurong pet grooming business shutters store after employee uses cable tie on dog's mouth

She sent her dog for a grooming session, but was horrified to see a cable tie being used on her pet's mouth.

Horrified, pet owner Lim Zhiyi took to Facebook on June 29 to share her experience with First Class Pets at Jalan Jurong Kechil.

Lim shared that saw her Japanese spitz's mouth tied shut when she went to pick up the dog, Mochi, ahead of time.

"It left a deep mark on my dog’s muzzle area, proving how tight and uncomfortable it was."

She then confronted the shop owner, who explained that the groomer did so as Lim's dog had the tendency to bite.

The owner also claimed that their groomers had tried different types of muzzles, and found that the cable tie worked the best.

Lim wrote: "We were not informed of this practice at all until we saw and probed."

"Aren't professional groomers supposed to have relevant skills to handle pets properly and do what is best for the pets instead of what is best for themselves?"

Lim's post attracted a flurry of comments from pet owners, who agreed that using a cable tie was "unacceptable".

Pet groomer announces closure

On June 30, the owner of First Class Pets, Kimberlyn Khoo, announced on Facebook that she would be shutting down her business.

Khoo also "sincerely apologised" to the public about the cable tie incident, and wrote that she would take full accountability for the incident.

She explained that one of her groomers used the cable tie on the dog, adding that the cable tie had a quick release which still allowed the dog to pant.

She has also reprimanded the groomer who tended to Lim's dog.

"I know this will not change the public’s view about First Class Pets, there are many regrets on the choices I’ve made as the owner and how I could have handled it better during the conversation with Mochi’s owner."

"We are not justifying our actions, just explaining our side of the story in full. We understand that this incident was completely our fault for making very bad decisions."

Khoo said she has since apologised to Lim, and has shuttered her business to "work on [herself] and do better".

A quick check by AsiaOne showed that First Class Pets has permanently closed, according to its Google profile. Its Facebook page appears to have been taken down and calls to the shop went unanswered.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim and Khoo for more information.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Tuesday that they have received several reports about First Class Pets, including one from a dog owner who patronised the grooming salon.

"We have escalated the cases to the authorities for their action," said Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the SPCA.

SPCA added that forceful handling and restraint increase the risk of injury to both the animal and the handler. It can also engender fear and mistrust in the animal which may have long-term consequences.

"In this case, the use of an improper restraint like a cable tie can cause pain and harm to the dog. Because the cable tie holds the dog’s mouth firmly closed, it stops the dog from panting as well. This can be detrimental as panting is the main way that dogs cool themselves down and regulate their body temperature."

"We urge pet guardians to exercise care in selecting a groomer who uses low-stress techniques, and to observe the session to ensure their pet is appropriately cared for."

Pet owners who suspect that their pet is being mistreated should terminate the session and report the incident to SPCA and the Animal & Veterinary Service.

ALSO READ: East Coast pet shop fires staff who caned dog; AVS investigating

claudiatan@asiaone.com