Condo concierge allegedly made off with over $47k of residents' money, stole items worth more than $2m

SINGAPORE - A senior concierge, accused of misappropriating nearly $47,700 in cash earlier collected from a condominium's residents, is also said to have stolen valuables worth over $2 million from a unit at the same property.

Eric Lim Jin Rong, 31, who appeared in a district court on Thursday (Jan 9), is accused of one count each of criminal breach of trust and theft.

Between December 2023 and June 2024, the Singaporean allegedly misappropriated the money received from residents of the Hilltops condominium in Cairnhill Circle.

Court documents stated that the money was meant for condominium-related purposes such as management fees and security deposits.

Separately, Lim is also said to have stolen more than $2 million worth of valuables from a unit at the same property on June 4, 2024. They included a Patek Philippe watch worth $1.8 million.

His pre-trial conference will be held on Jan 16.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Offenders convicted of criminal breach of trust can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.