Condo killer litter: Aussie allegedly linked to fatal case faces extra charge of causing hurt in 'religiously aggravated' incident

Andrew Gosling, allegedly involved in a condominium fatal killer litter case, arriving at court on Aug 30, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - An Australian man allegedly involved in a condominium fatal killer litter case now faces an extra charge of causing hurt to a woman in the same incident, with the new offence described in court documents as being "religiously aggravated".

Appearing in court via video-link, Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged on Thursday (Dec 5) with one count of causing hurt with an instrument, injuring a woman, identified as Ms Manisah, at a 35-storey condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road.

Earlier this year, he was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument.

Gosling had allegedly thrown a glass wine bottle from a lift landing on the seventh storey of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards a table near the barbecue area on the fifth storey at around 8.30pm on Aug 18.

The bottle is said to have struck Ms Manisah, causing bruises to her right shoulder, and also hit delivery driver Nasiari Sunee's head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The 73-year-old driver was at a housewarming party of a relative when the bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.

The eldest of his four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, told The Straits Times in an earlier interview that relatives heard two thuds before her father collapsed on the ground with a head wound. They then spotted an intact glass bottle nearby.

A relative, who is a nurse, attended to Mr Nasiari before he was taken by an ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital.

Madam Nas Suriati, 44, said that her father's heart stopped thrice during treatment and the family decided not to resuscitate him if it stopped a fourth time.

"We didn't want to prolong the pain," she said.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died at around 9am. The grandfather of nine was buried on Aug 20.

Following the incident, police went door to door at Spottiswoode 18 to look for the person responsible.

Residents said that officers showed them a picture of an Italian wine bottle. They were also asked if they had been drinking wine and were willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Gosling was subsequently arrested on Aug 28.

Court documents did not state if he lives at the condominium.

Gosling, who has worked in IT, is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta.

She told the court on Thursday that a private psychiatrist has concluded an assessment of Gosling and a report will be ready in a week's time.

Gosling was not offered bail and his case has been adjourned to Jan 2 next year.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with an instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
crime Causing hurt/Grievous hurt Singapore courts

TRENDING

Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours

SERVICES