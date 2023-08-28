Condo resident astonished to see monkeys on 15th storey

They are clearly not afraid of heights.

A condominium resident was astonished to be visited by monkeys even though she lives on the 15th storey.

Stomp contributor Ong shared a video of about five of the primates hanging out around her balcony on Aug 18 at about 9.30am.

"I just wanted to share a rare sight in our estate yesterday," said the Stomp contributor, who lives at Sant Ritz condo in Potong Pasir.

"We were astonished that the monkeys could actually climb this high as we are living on the 15th floor."

A day later, videos were also posted on TikTok of a quintet of monkeys hanging around the side of an HDB block in Jalan Besar with a demonstration of how they climb.

On Aug 24, yet another video was posted on TikTok of monkeys on a high floor of an unknown HDB block.

The species of the monkeys is likely the long-tailed macaque.

The National Parks Board advises the following if you encounter the animal at home:

ALSO READ: 'Mission impossible'? Macaques scaling walls of Jalan Besar HDB block astound netizens

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.