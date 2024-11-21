Conmen now impersonating Anti-Scam Centre and ScamShield officers to deceive victims

Fraudsters are now impersonating operations to combat scams, such as the police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and ScamShield.

Posing as officers from the ASC or ScamShield, these conmen would call victims to inform that their phone numbers were used to conduct illegal activities, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 20).

In some cases, the scammers would correctly state the victim's full name and identification number, and request that victims verify the information.

The ScamShield app alerts users about potential scam threats on messaging platforms. Its website also includes advisories on the latest scam trends.

In their statement, the police reminded members of the public not to disclose their personal details to unknown persons without confirming their identity.

They added that they will never ask for an individual's personal details over the phone or social messaging platforms for the purpose of investigations.

Members of the public with any information relating to such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit an online report.

