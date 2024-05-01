'A consistent and strong advocate for workers': NTUC Sec-Gen Ng Chee Meng says Lawrence Wong has labour movement's full support

SINGAPORE - Singapore's next prime minister Lawrence Wong has the "fullest support" of the labour movement, said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who also paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the annual May Day Rally.

Describing Deputy Prime Minister Wong as "a consistent and strong advocate for workers", Mr Ng on May 1 said the labour movement looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with Mr Wong to benefit Singapore's workers and for the prosperity of the nation.

In his half-hour opening address, Mr Ng said DPM Wong had touched the hearts of many union leaders when the latter said NTUC is the most important partner of the Government at the closing event at the #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations in 2023.

"This sent a very strong message that our uniquely Singapore tripartite partnership will continue for many years to come under your leadership and we look forward to it," said Mr Ng.

The labour chief said DPM Wong has always had a heart for the lower-income and vulnerable workers.

He said this is reflected in the progressive wage credit scheme that was introduced in Budget 2022 so that lower-wage workers can have higher pay, the enhancement of the Workfare Income Supplement scheme that has been extended younger workers, as well as key decisions made during the Covid-19 crisis to protect workers and their livelihoods through measures such as the jobs growth incentive scheme.

Of particular significance was the $100 million that was set aside by DPM Wong to scale up NTUC's company training committee initiative to help workers and companies transform for the future, said Mr Ng.

The remarks followed a tribute and a standing ovation to PM Lee, where Mr Ng called him a "steadfast partner" who advanced the interest of workers to get better wages, welfare and work prospects.

And PM Lee did so with utmost skill, carefully managing the dynamic balance between forging a strong economy for businesses and ensuring workers have a fair share in wages, he said.

"Having the Government to be on the side of workers and on the side of employers at the same time is really the secret sauce of our tripartism. Many countries around the world, regardless of how desirable it is to do so are simply not able to do so. Yet under your leadership, tripartite partners have forged together win-win-win outcomes for economic growth, better lives and livelihoods, and most critically, to build Singapore into the first world country that we are today," Mr Ng said.

Mr Ng expressed gratitude to PM Lee for his contributions to the labour movement, adding that the NTUC will continue to deepen its relationship with the PAP and work with the government and employers to build a better Singapore for all workers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.