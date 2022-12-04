Construction crane topples at Universal Studios Singapore, no injuries reported

A crane used by a construction company for demolition work at Universal Studios Singapore toppled on Saturday (Dec 3).

At about 4.50pm, a video was posted on Facebook showing the fallen crane, with curious onlookers nearby.

A Resorts World Sentosa spokesman said no guests, team members or workers on site were injured.

He added: “The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place.”

Crane toppled less than an hour ago at Sentosa. Singapore National Bird, toppled. Posted by Jonas De Thuong on Saturday, December 3, 2022

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for comment.

ST reported on Dec 1 that there were fewer workplace deaths and major injuries in the third quarter of 2022.

But the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council warned that greater vigilance is needed to ensure this improvement is sustained in the coming months.

Last week, two more workers died while on the job, taking the workplace fatality toll in 2022 to 42, the highest in four years.

There were 37 work-related deaths in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.

The WSH Council said MOM was in the midst of a three-month enforcement operation that is focused on vehicle safety at higher-risk firms in the manufacturing, construction, and transport and storage sectors.

MOM conducted a similar two-month operation in late 2021 that involved inspecting 400 workplaces in the same three industries.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.