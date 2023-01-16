Construction work commences on new Jurong Region MRT Line, which is set to get 24 stations

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced that construction of the Jurong Region Line has begun.

The line will become Singapore's seventh MRT line, span a distance of 24km, and will feature 24 stations. These will include three interchanges at Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East.

The line is set to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029, and the LTA expect it to improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore and support developments in the area.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the JRL was officiated by Minister for Transport S Iswaran at the future Tengah Town.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Once operational, up to 60,000 households are expected to be within a 10-minute walk from on of the JRL's stations.

Residential areas such as Gek Poh and Pandan Gardens will have easy access to Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University, areas currently unsupported by direct MRT access.

The Jurong Lake District, currently set to be the commercial hub outside the Central Business District, will also be supported by the new rail line.

The LTA expects ridership on the JRL to climb in excess of 500,000 a day when the Jurong Innovation District, Tengah Town and Jurong Lake District are all fully developed.

The new line will add to the recent opening of Phase 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line , as well as the announcement of the locations of the stations of Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line, which were only recently announced in September of 2022.

ALSO READ: 3 insights from the recently announced Phase 2 Cross Island Line MRT stations you might have missed

This article was first published in sgCarMart.