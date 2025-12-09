Singapore's consular services in JB to relocate to Mid Valley Southkey from Dec 10

Singapore's consulate in Johor Bahru will operate from its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey from Wednesday (Dec 10), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Meanwhile, consular services at the existing premises in Johor Bahru's City Square Office Tower will operate as usual till the end of the business day at 5pm on Dec 9.

The announcement was made by MFA in a statement on Tuesday.

"Singapore citizens who require assistance from the Consulate-General can contact the current office line at +60 7-226-5012," MFA said.

The new office is about 9km further north, or a 14-minute drive away from its current location.

Singapore's Consulate-General in Johor Bahru (from Dec 10) Address: Level 29, MVS South Tower, Mid Valley Southkey, No. 1 Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor

Tel: +60 7-3350130

Email: singcon_jhb@mfa.sg

Website: https://jb.mfa.gov.sg

