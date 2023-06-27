Container truck crash slows traffic in Clementi to over 7 hours

SINGAPORE — Traffic in Clementi slowed to a crawl for more than seven hours on Monday (June 26) after a container truck tipped over on its side and spilled its contents onto the road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Clementi Avenue 6 at 12.54pm and that they are investigating.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force assessed an individual for minor injuries at the scene, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

Two fire engines were seen in the aftermath of the accident, with footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, spliced with dashcam footage that showed how the truck tipped over.

At about 12.40pm, the red container truck swerved to the right while another truck was in front of it, and ended up crashing into the road divider.

The road where the accident occurred links the Pan Island Expressway with the Ayer Rajah Expressway, and the Land Transport Authority issued a post on Twitter at 1.08pm announcing the closure of the road after Commonwealth Avenue West.

Meanwhile, photos and videos shared in a Telegram group meant to alert motorists to accidents and traffic obstructions showed jams continuing past 7pm, with the road reopening only at about 8.30pm.

