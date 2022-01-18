Container truck overturns on narrow Bedok road it shouldn't have entered

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man was sent to hospital on Monday (Jan 17) after the container truck he was driving overturned in front of a coffee shop after entering a narrow road in Bedok Reservoir View meant for smaller vehicles.

He was trying to manoeuvre the truck out of the small road when it overturned and landed on its side, shattering its windshield from the impact.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at the roundabout of 760 Bedok Reservoir View at 12.27pm and are investigating the case.

The driver was in shock after the accident, Mr Sam Wu, who was having lunch with his parents at the coffee shop when he saw the truck overturn, told The Straits Times.

Mr Wu added that the driver did not have major injuries but seemed to have hurt his back and sustained cuts.

He said: "Thankfully there were no motorcyclists, cyclists or pedestrians next to it."

Members of the public diverted traffic and helped the driver, believed to be a foreign worker, speak to his bosses or clients, he added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 12.30pm and later sent a person to Changi General Hospital. It added that no one was trapped in the vehicle when it arrived.

The road closure started at around 4pm, blocking access to the Bedok Reservoir View estate.

The truck was lifted back on its wheels at 7.30pm, but the road to the estate was still closed as of 8pm.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.