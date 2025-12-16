Sexual enhancement candy and weight-loss coffee found to contain controlled substances

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is warning the public against two products being sold on e-commerce platforms that contain controlled substances.

The agency detected tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction, in a product called Ferrari Candy — which is marketed as a sexual enhancement product claiming to boost stamina and vitality, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 16).

The product's logo looks similar to that of the car manufacturer of the same name, but they are unrelated. It is also advertised as "Rerrarii Candy" on TikTok.

The inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate, and priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections), said SFA.

The medication can also pose serious risks to individuals with heart-related problems as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates.

The agency also found weight-loss medication sibutramine in TK Premium Coffee, which is marketed as a weight reduction product that claims to accelerate fat burning, increase metabolism and suppress appetite.

Sibutramine is a prescription medicine banned in Singapore since 2010 as it causes an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Other serious health consequences reported with its use include heart problems and central nervous system disorders such as psychosis and hallucinations.

Seizures have also been reported with the use of sibutramine, said SFA.

Both products were available on various local e-commerce platforms, which have worked with SFA to remove the listings.

The agency has also issued advisories to the respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect, it said.

SFA warns members of the public to not consume these products if they have purchased them. Those who have already done so and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, it said.

The agency also urged the public to exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources, and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these products may write to SFA at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

