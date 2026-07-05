Waste collection truck overturns in Yishun, driver and passengers taken to hospital

A 47-year-old waste collection truck driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital on Sunday (July 5) after their truck overturned at a traffic junction in Yishun.

The incident happened at about 11.20am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road.

Videos and photographs of the incident posted on social media show the truck lying on its left side.

A street lamp which was hit by the truck when it overturned is seen slanted at an angle.

The truck driver and his two passengers are seen seated along the pavement as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics tend to their injuries.

Based on the uniform worn by the trio, they are believed to be from Cora Environment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the trio were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police added that the truck is believed to have self-skidded.

The 47-year-old male truck driver is assisting with investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com