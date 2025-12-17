New church at infamous Orchard Towers holds first weekend service

Once prowled by sex workers calling "lai lai lai, shuai ge" (come here, handsome) along the perimeters of the building, the notorious Orchard Towers is now home to a new church.

Taking to Facebook on Monday (Dec 15), Cornerstone Community Church said it held its first weekend services on Dec 13 and 14.

The church had bought over 19,000 sq ft of fourth-floor space, once occupied by risque night clubs, for $54.5 million in January this year.

"Cornerstone Orchard had our first services at our new home in Orchard Towers yesterday and we’re loving it," the church wrote.

"We’re believing that this will be a place of hope and life for many, and where God's light will shine forth."

In another video, Cornerstone Community Church co-founder Yang Tuck Yoong, 65, said the services were "packed" and that the overflowing room was also full.

"The presence of God is so tangible in this place," said Pastor Yang. "A building is a building, but when consecrated, it becomes a house of prayer."

Speaking to The Straits Times in October, Pastor Yang said the church had spent about $5 million to transform the space into a church, and another $3 million for audio and visual equipment, and design.

Orchard Towers started shedding its seedy reputation after the Government announced in 2022 that it would stop renewing and granting public entertainment licences from May 2023.

This was after the police said the law and order situation there had not improved over the years, with nearby residents and developments voicing concerns over public safety, vice activities and nuisance.

The night clubs and massage parlours have since been replaced by eateries and a tuition centre.

